Rubiales crisis fallout sees next UEFA annual meeting moved from Spain to France

PTI | Updated: 26-09-2023 22:05 IST
In turmoil since the actions of its former president Luis Rubiales at the Women's World Cup final, the Spanish soccer federation was stripped Tuesday of hosting the next annual meeting of European governing body UEFA.

Madrid was due to host the 2024 UEFA Congress of 55 member federations on Feb. 8, and also hold the group-stage draw for the next men's Nations League competition.

UEFA said its executive committee decided to relocate both events to Paris on the same date.

Rubiales is under criminal investigation in Spain after World Cup-winning player Jenni Hermoso accused him of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips at the medal and trophy ceremony on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia.

A judge in Madrid issued a restraining order against Rubiales to not contact Hermoso.

Rubiales eventually resigned three weeks after the final under pressure from Spanish lawmakers and demands from the women's national team for the federation to make changes.

Rubiales also resigned as a vice president of UEFA which paid him 250,000 euros ($270,000) plus expenses each year in the role. UEFA thanked Rubiales for his work in European soccer, and its president Aleksander Ceferin later suggested prosecuting the kiss as a felony seems "completely illogical." UEFA replaced Rubiales as a vice president on Tuesday by promoting executive committee member Armand Duka of Albania.

