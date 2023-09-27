Left Menu

Canada's women book a ticket to the Paris Olympics by defeating Jamaica

Cloe Lacasse and Jordyn Huitema scored, and Canada defeated Jamaica 2-1 in the second leg of the teams Olympic qualifier to secure a berth at next summers Paris Games.Canada is the reigning Olympic gold medalist after winning at the Tokyo Games two years ago.

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 27-09-2023 07:37 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 07:37 IST
Canada's women book a ticket to the Paris Olympics by defeating Jamaica
  • Country:
  • Canada

Cloe Lacasse and Jordyn Huitema scored, and Canada defeated Jamaica 2-1 in the second leg of the teams' Olympic qualifier to secure a berth at next summer's Paris Games.

Canada is the reigning Olympic gold medalist after winning at the Tokyo Games two years ago. Canada went into the match on Tuesday with the advantage after defeating Jamaica 2-0 in the first leg of the CONCACAF play-in qualifier last week in Kingston. The United States had already secured the first of CONCACAF's two spots in the field for the Olympics. Drew Spence gave Jamaica the lead with a goal on a free kick that sailed over the wall and tucked into the corner, out of reach of Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan in the 33rd minute. After a pair of shots that hit the crossbar, Canada broke through in the 39th with a goal by Lacasse that put the team up 3-1 on aggregate. Huitema came into the game as a second-half substitute and scored in the 50th before a packed house at BMO Field. The announced attendance was 29,212. Canada was coming off a disappointing finish at the Women's World Cup this summer. The Canadians didn't advance out of the group stage. Jamaica fell to Colombia in the round of 16 at the World Cup. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023