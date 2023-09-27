Indian squash teams continue winning run

Left Menu

PTI | Hangzhou | Updated: 27-09-2023 10:28 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 10:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
The Indian squash players continued their impressive run at the Asian Games, registering easy wins in the men's and women's team competitions here on Wednesday.

While the women's team thrashed Nepal, the men prevailed over Kuwait. Both teams won by identical 3-0 margins.

In the first match, 15-year-old Anahat Singh eased past Krishna Thapa 11-7 11-1 11-2, before Joshna Chinappa beat Bipana Bhlon 11-4 11-2 11-2.

Dipika Pallikal then registered a comfortable 11-1 11-3 11-2 over Swasthani Shrestha to wrap up the Pool B contest.

The Indian women's team had earlier blanked Pakistan 3-0 in its opening pool tie on Tuesday.

Third seeds Indian women are paired in Pool B alongside Malaysia, Macau, China, Pakistan and Nepal.

The Indian men's team also continued its winning spree, blanking Kuwait in Pool A.

Abhay Singh beat Ali Alramezi 11-7 11-6 11-6 in the first match. Veteran Saurav Ghosal, participating in his sixth Asian Games, was trailing by two games to one before his opponent Abdullah Almezayen retired due to an injury to hand India 2-0 lead.

Mahesh Mangaonkar defeated Falah Mohammad 11-7 11-1 11-2 in the last match to seal the contest.

The Indian women will play Macau later in the day, while the men's team will be up against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Top two teams in Pool A and Pool B progress to the semifinals.

In the men's event, top seeds India had outplayed Singapore and Qatar 3-0 in their opening two ties on Tuesday. The other team in Pool A is Nepal.

The Ghosal-led team had won a bronze medal in the previous edition.

Having won the gold way back in 2014, the team is targeting the top of the podium here.

