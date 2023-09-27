Indian men secure quarterfinal place in basketball 3x3

The Indian men's 3x3 basketball team continued its winning streak, progressing to the quarterfinal with a dominating win over Macao in a Pool C game at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon scored a maximum of 10 points in the match and helped India beat Macao 21-12.

Macao's only positive in the match was Hou In Ho, who scored five points in the match.

India had previously defeated Malaysia by 20-16 on the first day of the event.

India will face last-edition's gold medallist China in their next match on Friday.

In the women's team event, India lost to China 8-22 in a Pool A match to be knocked out of the tournament. Mingling Chen of China emerged as the star performer who begged a maximum eight points in the match.

Earlier, Indian women had lost their first match to Uzbekistan by 14-19 and are now placed at the bottom of their Pool.

