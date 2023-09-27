Real Kabaddi League: Jodhana Warriors halt Bikana Riders run; Aravali Eagles beat Chambal Pirates 

The Real Kabaddi League Season 3 continued its thrilling action on Day 5, featuring captivating matches that left fans on the edge of their seats. In the first game of the day, the Aravali Eagles clashed with the Chambal Pirates, delivering an intense showdown that ended with the Aravali Eagles triumphing over the Chambal Pirates with a final score of 51-39, as per the release.

Aravali Eagles maintained their lead right from the onset and let the match throughout. Sanju from Aravali Eagles won the man of the match with 11 points consisting of 10 raids and 1 defensive tackle. Harmanjit Singh of Chambal Pirates put on a great show with 14 points but fell short in his efforts. This win has put Aravali Eagles in a great position with 3 wins in their 4 games. In another game, Jodhana Warriors halted Bikana Riders' unbeaten run defeating them in an evenly contest. The Jodhana Warriors had a game plan and executed very well, not only they did do more successful raids but also defended better. The final score read 61-53 in favour of Jodhana Warriors with Naresh winning the man of the match for his 20-point exploit which consisted of 19 raid points and 1 tackle point. Anirudh Pawar of Bikana Riders again had a fantastic game with 23 raid points but could not take his team over the finish line.

In game 3, Jaipur Jaguars proved their mettle against Mewar Monks. Anil from Jaipur Jaguars who also won the man of the match showcased a brilliant performance scoring 17 points which included 15 raid points and 2 tackle points. Parveen Birwal also gave good support to Anil scoring 11 points. Sumit from Mewar Monks top scored with 13 points. In the last game of the day, which turned out quite a nail-biter, Shekhawat Kings beat Singh Soorma is a very closely fought game by 2 points. Both the teams were neck to neck throughout the game and the final score read 39-37 in favour of Shekhawat Kings. Both the teams were evenly competing, and Lakshya Malik of Shekhawat Kings was the difference between both teams. The man of the match awardee showcased his best performance when his team needed the most, he ended the game with 19 points, 17 raid and 2 tackle points.

Bikana Raiders still maintain their no 1 spot after 4 games with 3 wins and 1 loss, they are closely followed by the Jaipur Jaguars, Aravali Eagles, and Shekhawat Kings who have the same no of points. Jodhana Warriors and Sing Soorma are tied for 5th and 6th place with 4 points, followed by Chambal Pirates with 2 points and Mewar Monks are in last place with still to open their account in the tournament. (ANI)

