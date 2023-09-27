Left Menu

T'gana CM KCR hails Indian shooting team for winning gold medal in Asian Games

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-09-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 22:23 IST
T'gana CM KCR hails Indian shooting team for winning gold medal in Asian Games
  Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday hailed the Telangana-born shooter Esha Singh and the Indian team which won a gold medal in the women's 25m pistol team event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The Chief Minister said Esha Singh' and the others displayed team spirit by winning gold for India with 1,759 points, a release from his office said.

Rao said the talent displayed by Telangana athletes in national and international sports events is a proof of the action plan being implemented by the state government to promote sports. He wished that Telangana sportspersons should clinch more medals in the future and bring glory to the state, the release said.

The Indian triumvirate of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan fired in tandem to shoot the gold medal in the women's 25m pistol team event at the Asian Games on Wednesday.

