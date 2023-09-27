Left Menu

Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh sends best wishes to Indian team for upcoming World Cup

Indian wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh feels that the Indian team is well-balanced in every department and gave the 'Men in Blue' best wishes as they continue to prepare for the action-packed ODI World Cup.

ANI | Updated: 27-09-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 23:22 IST
Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh sends best wishes to Indian team for upcoming World Cup
Richa Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh feels that the Indian team is well-balanced in every department and gave the 'Men in Blue' best wishes as they continue to prepare for the action-packed ODI World Cup. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India lifted the Asia Cup after defeating co-hosts Sri Lanka in a one-sided contest.

They backed up their success by clinching the three-match ODI series by 2-1 against Australia on Wednesday. Richa backed the Indian team to do well and bring back the World Cup trophy for the first time since 2011 and told ANI, "They have prepared well, we give our best wishes to them. Everyone is hoping that India brings back the trophy. Our team is balanced as Shubman and Rohit are giving a good start in the beginning, even the bowlers are giving a good start do our team is balanced."

Richa was a part of the Indian team that tasted success by securing a gold medal in the Asian Games recently. She opened up about the importance of the victory and said, "It is a big achievement to bring a gold medal in the Asian Games, we were happy to see people from India elated over our success." Coming to the match, the India women's team (116/7) defeated the Sri Lanka women's team (97/8) in the final by 19 runs to win the gold medal.

A fiery spell by Titas Sandhu and tight spin bowling from Deepti Sharma and Devika Vaidya helped India defend a modest total of 117 runs. The Indian women's team has captured a gold medal in their debut Asian Games outing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023