Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh sends best wishes to Indian team for upcoming World Cup

Indian wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh feels that the Indian team is well-balanced in every department and gave the 'Men in Blue' best wishes as they continue to prepare for the action-packed ODI World Cup. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India lifted the Asia Cup after defeating co-hosts Sri Lanka in a one-sided contest.

They backed up their success by clinching the three-match ODI series by 2-1 against Australia on Wednesday. Richa backed the Indian team to do well and bring back the World Cup trophy for the first time since 2011 and told ANI, "They have prepared well, we give our best wishes to them. Everyone is hoping that India brings back the trophy. Our team is balanced as Shubman and Rohit are giving a good start in the beginning, even the bowlers are giving a good start do our team is balanced."

Richa was a part of the Indian team that tasted success by securing a gold medal in the Asian Games recently. She opened up about the importance of the victory and said, "It is a big achievement to bring a gold medal in the Asian Games, we were happy to see people from India elated over our success." Coming to the match, the India women's team (116/7) defeated the Sri Lanka women's team (97/8) in the final by 19 runs to win the gold medal.

A fiery spell by Titas Sandhu and tight spin bowling from Deepti Sharma and Devika Vaidya helped India defend a modest total of 117 runs. The Indian women's team has captured a gold medal in their debut Asian Games outing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)