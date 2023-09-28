Michael Jordan and Luke Donald: An Unlikely Friendship Built on a Love for Golf and Winning

Legendary basketball player Michael Jordan has been ever-present at the Ryder Cup since 1997 when Europe beat the United States at Valderrama Golf Club in Spain. You could say that the five-time NBA MVP winner has become the US unofficial mascot and in 2016, he was even made vice-captain of the side. On that occasion, Jordan helped inspire the US to a runaway victory at Hazeltine National Golf Club.

MJ backs Europe to beat the US

In 2023, however, it will be the first time in 26 years that Jordan isn’t present at the Ryder Cup. Current European captain Luke Donald was the one to reveal that the former Chicago Bulls star wouldn’t be making the trip to Rome after recently having dinner with him in Florida. Donald did, however, disclose Jordan’s tip to win the Ryder Cup with the 60-year-old predicting a European victory.

Interestingly, the latest Ryder Cup 2023 odds don’t share Jordan’s opinion with Europe the marginal outsiders at +120.

Conversely, anyone betting on golf will see that the US are at odds of -110 which makes Zach Johnson’s team the outright favorites.

🗣️ "I've relished every second of it" 🗣️ "It's been a labour of love" Zach Johnson and Luke Donald on being captain for the Ryder Cup ©️ pic.twitter.com/5yn79nPapX — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 25, 2023

So, why is Jordan betting against his fellow countrymen? History might be the short answer.

The last time the US won a Ryder Cup on European soil was in 1993 when Tom Watson captained his team to victory at The Belfry. Over the following 30 years, the US has gone on to lose all six Ryder Cups to take place in Europe. As a serial winner, Jordan may have seen enough over the last three decades to know that overcoming the weight of history will prove too much for the current US team.

Whether this is the reason that Jordan is choosing not to travel isn’t confirmed, but not having the six-time NBA Championship winner cheerleading the US on the fairways of Marco Simone Golf and Country Club will be seen as an early win for the Europeans.

Although Donald won't necessarily see it like that even if he is the captain of the European team given the close relationship he has with Jordan.

Kindred spirits in Jupiter

From the outside looking in, the softly-spoken Donald and the larger-than-life Jordan may have struck up a peculiar friendship but the truth is that the pair confide in each other regularly.

This is helped by being neighbors in Jupiter and spending hours on the golf course together. Having Jordan in his corner and being able to call on his elite mindset has undoubtedly assisted Donald in reaching the dizzy heights of world number one in his career.

Similarly, having a golfer of Donald's extraordinary ability living next door and casting his eye over Jordan’s swing has allowed the iconic shooting guard to lower his handicap to just two.

Michael Jordan at the 1999 Ryder Cup. 📍 The Country Club pic.twitter.com/5YzsA4mdnF — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) June 14, 2022

Jordan is believed to play 36 holes of golf on most days and perhaps that is what he will be doing instead of traveling to the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy.

Insight worth listening to

As for Jordan's 2023 Ryder Cup prediction which has ruffled feathers in the US, there are few people who know Donald better than the NBA hall of famer and if he is certain that his good friend has the leadership skills to lead Europe to a certain victory, perhaps it’s worth taking heed of.

