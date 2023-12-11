National Roller Skating Championship to start from December 11

Asian and World medalists skaters along with over 100 international-level players will be vying for the top honours in the 61st National Roller Skating Championship to be held in Chandigarh and Chennai from December 11 to December 25. In Chandigarh, there are three venues. Roller Hockey and inline Hockey will be held in Sector 10 Skating Rink and KB DAV School, Sector 7. Skateboarding and freestyle events will be hard at the newly built Skate Park in Sector 17. Alpine and downhill skating will be held in Morni Hills, Panchkula.

Speed skating, artistic and roller derby will be held in Chennai from December 15 to December 25. The championship is organized by the Roller Skating Federation of India (RSFI). Over 4000 skaters, representing 27 states and union territories, will compete in 12 disciplines.

In skateboarding, which is catching fast in India, there are 141 entries across the age groups. Over 40 entries are there in the para-skate category. There is a sizeable representation from the North-Eastern states, while the newly formed unit Ladakh is sending its contingent for the second time and their inline Hockey -- a replica of ice Hockey on the floor -- squad is competing for the first time.

"We have skaters from almost every corner of the country. The roller sports are catching up fast in the North East too and we have even good representation from Ladhak and Andaman Nicobar islands," says Tulsi Aggarwal, President, RSFI. "Infrastructure plays a very vital role in the development of any sport and as far as roller sports are concerned, we are lucky to have a decent infrastructure in almost all the parts of the country. Now, with the coming up of this state-of-the-art skate park in Chandigarh (Sector 17 Urban Park), it will further boost the skateboarding discipline in the Chandigarh region," said Naresh Sharma, general secretary, of RSFI. (ANI)

