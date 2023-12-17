Left Menu

Pro Kabaddi League: Guman, Zafardanesh help U Mumba defeat Tamil Thalaivas 46-33

U Mumba's raiding duo of Guman Singh and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh recorded Super 10s as they scored a massive 21 points in the game.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 23:11 IST
U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas in action. (Photo- PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A clinical performance saw U Mumba defeat Tamil Thalaivas 46-33 in their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 game at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Sunday. U Mumba's raiding duo of Guman Singh and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh recorded Super 10s as they scored a massive 21 points in the game, as per a PKL press release.

The two teams traded successful raids in the opening minutes, with neither budging an inch. Soon though the game was thrown wide open via Guman Singh's 'SUPER RAID' that opened up U Mumba's lead. Guman would go into halftime with 11 points from 9 raids, a success rate of over 100 per cent, as his team took 20 raid points from the first half. While Guman took the spotlight, U Mumba's second raider Amirmohammad Zafardanesh chipped away silently and was chiefly responsible for inflicting the first 'ALL OUT' of the game as U Mumba took a 19-9 lead. They consolidated that further, taking an 11-point lead into the break.

While the Thalaivas stopped the flow of points briefly in the second period, U Mumba's smart defending meant they never really got too close to chipping away the lead. Just when it seemed like U Mumba was struggling on the raid, Zafardanesh came up with a 'SUPER RAID' to increase the gap. That raid cascaded into a second 'ALL OUT' as U Mumba took a commanding 40-24 lead with five minutes to play. It came down to the Thalaivas to try and cut their losses and salvage a point from the game, but U Mumba's defence was in no mood to go soft as they took a massive victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

