Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence practices, awaits concussion clearance

For the second time this month, anticipation of a near-certain absence for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence took a surprising turn when he returned to practice four days after entering concussion protocol. Lawrence awaits final clearance from the NFL-mandated protocol for documented head injuries before he's permitted to travel with Jacksonville (8-6) across the state on the team charter Saturday for its game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Doug Pederson said.

Bowling Green meets Minnesota in return to Quick Lane Bowl

Bowling Green might experience deja vu when it squares off against Minnesota in the Quick Lane Bowl on Tuesday afternoon at Ford Field in Detroit. The Falcons are back in the Quick Lane Bowl for the second straight year. Their latest invitation followed a 7-5 season that included a 5-3 record in the MAC.

5-star SF Billy Richmond commits to Kentucky

Billy Richmond, a five-star small forward in the 2024 class, is headed to Kentucky. He announced his commitment on Thursday, becoming the fifth member of the Wildcats' class. It is anchored by 6-foot-9 Jayden Quaintance of Raleigh, N.C., the No. 9-ranked player in the nation, per the 247Sports composite.

Kansas, UNLV seek elusive bowl win at Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Two schools that aren't frequently playing in late December will duel for their first bowl win in 15 or 23 years, respectively, when Kansas battles UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday night in Phoenix. The Jayhawks haven't won a bowl game since routing Minnesota 42-21 in the 2008 Insight Bowl, while UNLV was last victorious when it soundly beat Arkansas 31-14 in the 2000 Las Vegas Bowl.

Crew acquire M Marino Hinestroza from C.F. Pachuca

The Columbus Crew announced the acquisition of Colombian midfielder Marino Hinestroza on Friday. The 21-year-old joins the 2023 MLS Cup champions on a transfer from Liga MX side C.F. Pachuca. The transfer fee was not disclosed.

Rice seeks redemption in First Responder Bowl vs. Texas State

Rice coach Mike Bloomgren says his players can still remember how empty they felt after losing to Southern Miss last December in the Lending Tree Bowl in Mobile, Ala. "They came to work every day over the last year with the mindset to not only return to a bowl but return as champions," he said. "That determination drove them to close the season with wins in our last two games to earn this opportunity."

NFL fines Falcons for violating injury report policy

The NFL fined the Atlanta Falcons $75,000 and head coach Arthur Smith $25,000 on Friday for violating the injury report policy earlier this season. The violation involved running back Bijan Robinson and his undisclosed illness prior to a Week 7 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 22, a game the visiting Falcons won 16-13.

Week 16 NFL Capsules

Cincinnati Bengals (8-6) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7): Playoff football arrives early for AFC North rivals who've undergone major facelifts since Pittsburgh's 16-10 win over the Bengals in Cincinnati on Nov. 26. The Steelers have lost three straight, temporarily remain without starting quarterback Kenny Pickett, benched his backup Mitch Trubisky, lost starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a knee injury and their other starting safety -- Damontae Kazee -- was suspended. Cincinnati quarterback Jake Browning was making his first NFL start in that first meeting and generated just 222 yards of total offense, but Browning and the Bengals are back on their feet. They enter Week 16 with three straight wins, including a pair of overtime victories, and currently sit ahead of Pittsburgh and in playoff position in the packed AFC postseason picture. Browning has completed 76 percent of his passes since Week 12 and thrown for more than 1,000 yards in his first four NFL starts -- the only NFL quarterback to do so since 1950. Steelers QB Mason Rudolph took over for Trubisky in last week's loss to the Colts and will make his first start since 2021. The Steelers left the door "ajar" for Pickett if could return from ankle surgery to play, but he was officially ruled out on Thursday. While playoff probability metrics reveal odds of 64 percent to make the playoffs with a win this week, it's not all roses and balloons for the Bengals, either. Cincinnati is without WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder). Buffalo Bills (8-6) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-9): The Bills are desperate in their hunt for a playoff spot as one of five teams in the AFC with an 8-6 record, currently outside of the seven playoff spots in the conference and two games behind the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East. "Every game from here on out's a playoff game for us," Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen said. "That's the mentality that we have. It's essentially win or go home. We've got to be prepared for every punch the Chargers can throw at us." The Bills have won consecutive games and coach Sean McDermott has cautioned his team all week about what can happen if preparation isn't taken seriously. All is not well in L.A. The Chargers were loaded with bitter faces when they were annihilated 63-21 by the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 14. It was such a poor performance that the club fired coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco. The Chargers have dropped five of their past six games, and their fortunes are low with star quarterback Justin Herbert done for the season after finger surgery on his throwing hand. Los Angeles will be without star receiver Keenan Allen (heel) for the second straight game. He didn't practice all week and was ruled out Thursday. Allen has a league-high 108 receptions while accumulating 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns.

Exit strategy: Florida State board votes to sue ACC

Florida State's board of trustees filed a lawsuit on Friday against the Atlantic Coast Conference alleging "years of mismanagement" and challenging the league's "draconian" withdrawal penalties. The suit filed in Leon County Circuit Court claims it would cost at least $572 million for the Seminoles to leave the conference they have called home since 1992.

NBA roundup: Bucks edge Magic, finish off 6-0 homestand

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Damian Lillard added 24 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks sent the visiting Orlando Magic to a fourth consecutive loss in a 118-114 decision on Thursday. Milwaukee, which closed out a 6-0 homestand, used a 21-8 third-quarter run to open a 15-point lead, then held the Magic at bay the rest of the game. Antetokounmpo scored seven points in the closing 3:12, five of which came on 5-of-6 shooting at the free-throw line. He finished the contest shooting 15-for-19 from the charity stripe and 11-for-25 from the floor.

