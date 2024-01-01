Left Menu

Soccer-United's Van de Beek loaned to Frankfurt for rest of season

He has made only two Premier League starts for United since returning from a loan spell at Everton in 2022. After missing the first half of 2023 due to a ligament injury, he has appeared only once in the league this season as a late substitute.

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 17:41 IST
Manchester United midfieder Donny van de Beek has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the rest of the 2023-24 season, United said on Monday. The 26-year-old Dutch international joined United in 2020 from Ajax Amsterdam but has not featured regularly for the club.

After missing the first half of 2023 due to a ligament injury, he has appeared only once in the league this season as a late substitute. "Van de Beek will be pushing for more playing time in Germany," United said in a statement.

"Eintracht Frankfurt are currently sixth in the Bundesliga and face a UEFA Europa Conference League play-off with Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium in February."

