Soccer-PSG sign Brazilian defender Beraldo on a five-year deal

Paris St Germain have signed Brazilian centre-back Lucas Beraldo from Sao Paulo on a five-year deal, the club announced on Monday. He has also played for the Brazil U-20 side. "I'm really happy to be joining a club as ambitious as Paris Saint-Germain.

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 19:22 IST
Paris St Germain have signed Brazilian centre-back Lucas Beraldo from Sao Paulo on a five-year deal, the club announced on Monday. The 20-year-old was a regular starter in Sau Paulo's top-flight matches and was part of their Copa do Brasil winning team in 2023. He has also played for the Brazil U-20 side.

"I'm really happy to be joining a club as ambitious as Paris Saint-Germain. This is an important step in my career and one that will help me to move forward," Beraldo said in a statement. PSG have a five-point lead in the race to their third Ligue 1 title in a row, and face Toulouse in the French Champions Trophy final on Wednesday.

