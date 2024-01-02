Birmingham City part ways with Wayne Rooney after 15 games

Birmingham City on Tuesday parted ways with Wayne Rooney and first-team coach, Carl Robinson after just 15 games. Rooney took over the Championship side on October 11 on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The club stood in the sixth spot when Rooney took charge of the club.

Birmingham released an official statement to announce the departure of the former English star which read, "Birmingham City has today parted company with Manager, Wayne Rooney, and First Team Coach, Carl Robinson." After Rooney's arrival, Birmingham slipped to the 20th spot as they lost nine games out of fifteen.

Rooney released a statement after his sacking, which read as quoted from Sky Sports, "I would like to thank Tom Wagner, Tom Brady and Garry Cook for the opportunity to manage Birmingham City FC and the support they all gave me during my short period with the club." "Football is a results business - and I recognise they have not been at the level I wanted them to be. However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed," Rooney added.

Chief Executive Officer of Birmingham City, Garry Cook, said, "We are committed to doing what is necessary to bring success to St. Andrew's. Unfortunately, Wayne's time with us did not go as planned and we have decided to move in a different direction. The search for a successor begins with immediate effect and we will update supporters when we have further news." In Rooney's absence, Professional Development Coach, Steve Spooner, will take up the responsibility for men's first team matters on an interim basis. (ANI)

