Left Menu

Birmingham City part ways with Wayne Rooney after 15 games

Birmingham City on Tuesday parted ways with Wayne Rooney and first-team coach, Carl Robinson after just 15 games.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2024 18:36 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 18:36 IST
Birmingham City part ways with Wayne Rooney after 15 games
Wayne Rooney (Photo: Birmingham City). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Birmingham City on Tuesday parted ways with Wayne Rooney and first-team coach, Carl Robinson after just 15 games. Rooney took over the Championship side on October 11 on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The club stood in the sixth spot when Rooney took charge of the club.

Birmingham released an official statement to announce the departure of the former English star which read, "Birmingham City has today parted company with Manager, Wayne Rooney, and First Team Coach, Carl Robinson." After Rooney's arrival, Birmingham slipped to the 20th spot as they lost nine games out of fifteen.

Rooney released a statement after his sacking, which read as quoted from Sky Sports, "I would like to thank Tom Wagner, Tom Brady and Garry Cook for the opportunity to manage Birmingham City FC and the support they all gave me during my short period with the club." "Football is a results business - and I recognise they have not been at the level I wanted them to be. However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed," Rooney added.

Chief Executive Officer of Birmingham City, Garry Cook, said, "We are committed to doing what is necessary to bring success to St. Andrew's. Unfortunately, Wayne's time with us did not go as planned and we have decided to move in a different direction. The search for a successor begins with immediate effect and we will update supporters when we have further news." In Rooney's absence, Professional Development Coach, Steve Spooner, will take up the responsibility for men's first team matters on an interim basis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024