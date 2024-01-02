Left Menu

Minor volleyball player arrested for stealing fellow players' phones

A minor volleyball player was arrested for stealing mobile phones and some cash and an air conditioner AC from Nehru Stadium in the Civil Lines area, police said on Tuesday.Gurugram Police have recovered 12 mobile phones stolen from other volleyball players and Rs 2,500 in cash from his possession, they added.District sports officer Sandhu Bala said the accused player has been removed from the academy.

Updated: 02-01-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 22:42 IST
A minor volleyball player was arrested for stealing mobile phones and some cash and an air conditioner (AC) from Nehru Stadium in the Civil Lines area, police said on Tuesday.

Gurugram Police have recovered 12 mobile phones stolen from other volleyball players and Rs 2,500 in cash from his possession, they added.

District sports officer Sandhu Bala said the accused player has been removed from the academy. The residential academy had 25 players from across the state.

Police acted on a complaint by a coach of the Volleyball Academy at Nehru Stadium who said that 12 phones were stolen from players on December 31. On the basis of CCTV footage and other evidence, a police team led by SHO of civil line police station Inspector Poonam Hooda arrested the accused who was also a volleyball player at the academy. He was arrested from Nehru Stadium on January 1, police said.

Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said that the accused admitted to stealing 12 mobile phones from his fellow players during questioning.

The accused also revealed that he had also stolen an AC from the Stadium in June 2022. The police team has recovered all the 12 stolen mobile phones and cash worth Rs 2500 from his possession, the spokesperson added.

