Ace gymnasts Dipa Karmakar, Rakesh Kumar Patra participating in National Championships after 8 years

After successfully conducting the Junior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship, the Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha, is hosting the Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championships for the 2023-24, at the Gymnastics Centre in Bhubaneswar. Under the aegis of the Odisha Gymnastics Association and the Gymnastics Federation of India, the championship started from 2-4 January 2024 in the state capital and features Olympians Dipa Karmakar and Pranati Nayak and as well as other national gymnasts like Yogeshwar Singh, Rakesh Patra, Tapan Mohanty, Saif Tamboli, Gaurav Kumar and others.

Speaking to ANI, Dipa's coach Bishweshwar Nandi said, "It feels great to be here, the venue and apparatus are of Olympic standards. Dipa, who is participating in the senior nationals after 8 years, had undergone knee surgery last year. Dipa had expressed her interest in playing in this competition and urged me to help in the preparation. She has come fresh after knee surgery. Though we have prepared well, we are slightly worried that the injury won't recur." "There will be Pranati Das, Pranati Nayak, Aruna Reddy and various other senior athletes taking part as well, so it's a good thing. I couldn't come to the Junior Nationals, but I would like to see the junior athletes compete against these senior athletes. I would like to thank the government of Odisha for constructing an outstanding gymnastic centre not only for Odisha but for the country. The gymnasts are happy with the hospitality, facilities, equipment, and trainers in the stadium. I really wish that it produces a strong contingent in the next two years for the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympics."

Rakesh Kumar Patra said that being a part of the Olympics is the only aim of an athlete. "I could not qualify for the Rio Olympics even though I was in the first reserve place. Now I am here after a gap of eight years following several surgeries on my body. Now my only aim is to give my best in the Asian championships so that I can qualify for the Paris Olympics through the continental quota." Speaking to ANI Ashok Mishra, Head Coach of Odisha AM/NS India Gymnastics High-Performance Centre said, this time we are organising two national level championships, the Junior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship was completed and the most successful championship. Both boys and girls were competitors around 320 and more than 80 officials. We are now hosting the Senior National Championship. Here in the national championship around 340 gymnastics are participating.

He further added that this championship is of very high importance because a lot of international gymnastics are participating in this tournament like Dipa Karmakar, Pranati Nayak, Yogeshwar Singh, Rakesh Patra, Tapan, Gaurav and various others taking part. The stakes are high, and it will surely be a very interesting tournament. From this senior national championship results will help to select different World Cups which are going to be held from February to March and which is Olympics qualification. This competition is very competitive and will see good gymnastics Performance here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)