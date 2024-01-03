Aus vs Pak, 3rd Test: Rizwan, Jamal lead visitors' fightback after collapse on Day 1

After Mohammad Rizwan's blistering knock, No. 9 batter Aamir Jamal repulsed Australia with aggressive play, helping Pakistan script a comeback from a top-order collapse to post a fighting 313 on the board on the opening day of the third Test here at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. At the time of stumps, Australia's score read 6/0 - trail by 307 runs- with David Warner (6) and Usman Khawaja (0) unbeaten at the crease.

After captain Pat Cummins collected his third straight five-wicket haul, Jamal's 82 off 97 balls and his last wicket stand of 86 runs with Mir Hamza pushed Pakistan to an unexpected first innings of 313. Australia openers Warner and Khawaja were then given one over before the umpire called for stumps. Warner received a standing ovation from the crowd at the SCG and a guard of honour from the Pakistan squad in his 112th and final Test match.

Warner blasted offspinner Sajid Khan for a four through the covers on the opening delivery but had a nervous moment when he almost put the ball onto his stumps as Australia went into stumps at 6 for 0 and trailed Pakistan by 307 runs. Pakistan went into the third session of the day with Agha Salman (36*) and Sajid Khan (7*) unbeaten at the crease.

Cummins threatened to slash through the tailenders as he took another 5-wicket haul. Australia skipper kept using the short ball tactic, and both Sajid Khan and Hasan Ali left cheaply. Salman too fell victim to a similar short ball from Mitchell Starc, but not before achieving his half-century. The collapse of 4 for 37 had Australia well in control until Jamal decided to twist the script once more. He tormented the home side for 22.1 overs, combining for an 86-run last-wicket stand with Mir Hamza, who played the ideal second fiddle, hitting only seven off 43 deliveries. The final wicket pair's defiance breathed new life into the battle.

Jamal fended off the short ball threat, produced some flashy strokes, and finished with a 97-ball 82. Hamza gave him good support and the duo took their side past 300, with an 86-run partnership. Jamal eventually fell prey to Nathan Lyon for 82 runs. Earlier, Pakistan started the second session at 75/4, with skipper Shan Masood (32*) and Mohammed Rizwan (12*) unbeaten. Mitchell Marsh struck early for the Aussies in the session, getting Masood for 35 off 70 balls, with Steve Smith taking a catch at slips. Pakistan was 96/5, in deep trouble.

Pakistan reached the 100-run mark in 30.1 overs, with a four by Rizwan against skipper Pat Cummins. Rizwan continued his counterattacking, smashing Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood, bringing up his ninth Test fifty in 74 balls, with seven fours and a six. Agha Salman kept the other end steady, though he also targeted Lyon with some aggressive shots. Rizwan and Salman reached their 50-run partnership in 61 balls. Pakistan reached the 150-run mark in 39.5 overs.

Salman and Rizwan continued their counter-attack, smashing at least a four or six per over. Rizwan missed out on a century, ending his innings at 88 in 103 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes. Skipper Cummins got his third wicket while Hazlewood took the catch. Pakistan was 190/6. Agha and Sajid took Pakistan through the remainder of the session. Pakistan had opted to bat first after winning the toss. Brief Scores: Pakistan: 199/6 (Mohammed Rizwan 88, Aamer Jamal 82, Pat Cummins 5-61) vs Australia 6/0 (David Warner 6*, Usman Khawaja 0*). (ANI)

