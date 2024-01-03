Left Menu

SA 62/3 in 2nd innings at stumps on Day 1, trail India by 36 runs in second Test

South Africa were 62 for 3 in their second innings at stumps to trail India by 36 runs on Day 1 of the second and final Test here on Wednesday.Aiden Markram and David Bedingham were at crease on 36 and 7 respectively at close of play.Earlier, India collapsed to 153 all out in their first innings in the final session after skittling out South Africa for 55.Virat Kohli top-scored with 46 while captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill made 39 and 36 respectively.

PTI | Capetown | Updated: 03-01-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 21:10 IST
SA 62/3 in 2nd innings at stumps on Day 1, trail India by 36 runs in second Test

South Africa were 62 for 3 in their second innings at stumps to trail India by 36 runs on Day 1 of the second and final Test here on Wednesday.

Aiden Markram and David Bedingham were at crease on 36 and 7 respectively at close of play.

Earlier, India collapsed to 153 all out in their first innings in the final session after skittling out South Africa for 55.

Virat Kohli top-scored with 46 while captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill made 39 and 36 respectively. India faced just 34.5 overs. They had resumed the post-tea session at 111 for 4.

India lost their last six wickets in 11 balls for no run. India, who had lost the first Test in Centurion, had taken a 98-run first innings lead.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj ripped through the South Africa batting line-up with a sensational six-wicket haul as India bowled the home side at stroke of lunch.

Brief Scores: South Africa: 55 all out in 23.2 overs (Kyle Verreynne 15; Mohammed Siraj 6/15) and 62 for 3 in 17 overs (Aiden Markram 36 batting; Mukesh Kumar 2/25).

India: 153 all out in 34.5 overs (Virat Kohli 46, Rohit Sharma 39, Shubman Gill 36; Lungi Ngidi 3/30, Kagiso Rabada 3/38, Nandre Burger 3/42).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024