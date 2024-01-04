Left Menu

Tennis-Gauff beats fellow teen Fruhvirtova to reach Auckland quarters

Fruhvirtova, 16, matched Gauff in the early stages but once the American grabbed a 3-2 lead there was no looking back. Gauff raced to 5-0 lead in the second set, and while the 19-year-old faced two break points serving for the match she saved both to win her first career meeting with the Czech.

Reuters | Brisbane | Updated: 04-01-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 12:30 IST
U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff cruised past fellow teen Brenda Fruhvirtova 6-3 6-0 at the Auckland Classic on Thursday, setting up a quarter-final against Varvara Gracheva in the Australian Open warm-up event. Fruhvirtova, 16, matched Gauff in the early stages but once the American grabbed a 3-2 lead there was no looking back.

Gauff raced to 5-0 lead in the second set, and while the 19-year-old faced two break points serving for the match she saved both to win her first career meeting with the Czech. "(Fruhvirtova) started off playing really well, and I was able to raise my level," Gauff said. "I thought I served well and did better on the returns, and I think I played a great match today."

At the Brisbane International, another tune-up event for the Melbourne Park Grand Slam, which runs from Jan. 14-28, former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko beat Karolina Pliskova 6-2 4-6 6-3 to reach the quarters. Latvian Ostapenko, who will meet former world number one Victoria Azarenka for a place in the last four, raced through the first set but looked frustrated as Pliskova fought back to claim the second.

"I get really mad when I miss some important points and I get really angry at myself," Ostapenko said. "I'm a fighter and I really want to play kind of perfect. But I know nothing is always perfect. It’s just the way I am."

Two-time champion Azarenka beat France's Clara Burel 7-5 6-2, the 34-year-old Belarusian powering to a 4-1 lead in the opener before Burel drew level. "I was trying to be aggressive, come to the net, but I felt like she was really on top of me," Azarenka said. "She did some amazing passing shots, some counter-attack balls."

In the men's section, all eyes will be on Rafa Nadal, who faces local hope Jason Kubler later on Thursday as the Spaniard continues his return from a lengthy injury layoff.

