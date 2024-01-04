South Africa skipper Elgar terms Newlands pitch for 2nd Test against India as "ripper"

South Africa skipper Dean Elgar labelled the Newlands pitch as a "ripper" following India's seven-wicket victory on Thursday in the second Test. On a surface where the ball played all kinds of tricks on the batters, India made short work of the hosts with the ball on the second day, despite a heroic ton by opener Aiden Markram, and chased down a paltry target under 11 overs.

Elgar talked about the surface which made it hard for the batters to score each run. "It was a bit of a ripper. Naked eye, it looked like it's going to be a nice one. It played totally different to what everyone thought. Unfortunately, we were on the receiving end, a big learning curve for the future. If you ask Rohit, he'd have batted first as well. They just out-skilled us in that first session." The experienced left-handed batter went on to talk about their overall performance which saw them on the losing side inside two days. Still, he was upbeat to take a lot of positives from the game.

"A tough one for us. Pretty positive coming into this game. The first innings killed us with the bat. India bowled fantastically and used the conditions. Still a draw, still a lot of positives for the young players that we have within the side. 2-0 would have been really nice, would have tasted a lot better today, still managed 1-1, proud of the boys. The way the bowlers bowled in this series and the way Aiden batted in the second innings is something out of the world. The veteran batter brought down the curtains on his international career following the conclusion of the two-match Test series. After the game, Elgar admitted that he wanted to do more with the bat in the second Test but was satisfied with his knock of 185 which came in the first Test.

"I would have liked to do more in this game, we might have had a few more runs to try and defend. Still very proud of my performance that I had in Centurion. Finally on the board there in the hundred club. Nice to contribute to a winning cause. Some really tough batting conditions throughout. It (3-Test series) would have been fantastic, maybe back in Centurion (laughs). You want to challenge yourself and play against the best in the world," Elgar said. The left-handed batter concluded by reflecting on his journey that saw him make his debut in 2012 for the Proteas and clinch some famous victories.

"Has had a bit of a journey. A lot of good, amazing memories. I received it in 2012 in the Perth debut, I have missed only one series with it and that was West Indies, captained the first series. It's got a special place at home and it doesn't leave, only leaves for duty, but that's now done and dusted. So I'm gonna have to find a special place for it. It is the first one and I am glad I finished with it," Elgar concluded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)