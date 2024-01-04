Indian Street Premier League announces Pataudi Royalty; Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor as owners of Kolkata team

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India's pioneering tennis ball T10 cricket tournament to be played inside a stadium, proudly announces Bollywood Star couple, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as owners of the Kolkata team. The Pataudi legacy shines with this collaboration as Saif Ali Khan's father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was a famous Indian cricketer and Indian cricket team former captain. The Pataudi family also has a special connection to Kolkata with Saif Ali Khan's mother, Sharmila Tagore being the great-great-grandniece of India's and West Bengal's most beloved icon, Rabindranath Tagore.

Their entrance into the league ignites fresh anticipation among cricket fans across the nation, coming after a spectacular line-up of celebrity superstars taking up the mantle as team owners - Amitabh Bachchan (Mumbai), Akshay Kumar (Srinagar), Hrithik Roshan (Bengaluru), Suriya (Chennai), and Ram Charan (Hyderabad). Saif Ali Khan said, "We are thrilled to embark on this incredible journey with the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). The partnership with ISPL symbolizes both our love for cricket and the vibrant spirit of the City of Joy. Kolkata holds a special place in our hearts with our family's legacy and connection to the state. Here's to an exhilarating season where teamwork, talent, and sheer determination lead the way. Our association goes beyond ownership to a shared commitment to the spirit of the format which is designed to inspire a new generation of cricketing talent."

Ashish Shelar, Core Committee Member, Indian Street Premier League, said, "Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's entry into ISPL marks a pivotal moment for our league. Their passion for the game and iconic stature will inspire Kolkata's aspiring cricketers, encouraging their enthusiastic participation in this tournament. We look forward to a successful collaboration and an exhilarating season ahead." Amol Kale, Core Committee Member, Indian Street Premier League, said, "ISPL transcends the traditional boundaries of a cricket league; it's a celebration of talent and sportsmanship. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's involvement enriches the league's lineup and injects a fresh energy. To the players in Kolkata, embrace this moment, and let's craft an unforgettable season together!"

Suraj Samat, ISPL Commissioner, said, " Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's association with the Kolkata team will amplify the game's competitive spirit with their charismatic influence and unwavering confidence. Anticipate an electrifying competition, where the Kolkata team, guided by their iconic duo, is set to leave an indelible mark." Scheduled to kick off from March 6 to March 15, 2024, in Mumbai, the inaugural edition of ISPL promises an enthralling display of cricketing brilliance, featuring six competitive teams - Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir).

As the league gears up for its much-anticipated debut, aspiring players can register on the ISPL Official website, www.ispl-t10.com and secure their place for the upcoming city trials. Detailed information regarding the trials in various venues will soon be announced, providing an opportunity for aspiring cricketers to display their talent on a national stage. (ANI)

