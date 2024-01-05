Left Menu

Soccer-Goalkeeper Steffen leaves Man City to join MLS club Colorado Rapids

American goalkeeper Zack Steffen has joined Major League Soccer side Colorado Rapids from Manchester City, both clubs said on Thursday. "Zack is an elite-level goalkeeper with a wealth of experience internationally and in MLS," Colorado Rapids president Padraig Smith said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 10:00 IST
American goalkeeper Zack Steffen has joined Major League Soccer side Colorado Rapids from Manchester City, both clubs said on Thursday. The 28-year-old has signed a three-year contract with an option to extend for an additional year. He leaves City after four seasons with the Premier League champions, in which he made 21 appearances, most of which came in domestic cup competitions.

Steffen, who has 29 caps for the United States, spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Middlesbrough in the second-tier Championship, making more than 40 league appearances as they reached the promotion play-offs. "Zack is an elite-level goalkeeper with a wealth of experience internationally and in MLS," Colorado Rapids president Padraig Smith said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

