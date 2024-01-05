"We have got some good training sessions in Jharkhand": Indian skipper Savita ahead of FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024

With only a week left for the start of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024, the excitement among hockey fans looms large as teams vie to make the top 3 positions to book a berth for Paris Olympic Games 2024. The teams in the fray include world number five Germany, former Asian Games Champions Japan, Chile and Czech Republic grouped in pool A while hosts India are grouped in pool B along with the United States, New Zealand and Italy, as per a Hockey India press release.

The venue Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf is abuzz with activities, with participating teams trinkling into the city and testing their mettle on the ground that recently hosted the Women's Asian Champions Trophy where Savita-led India bagged the top honours. Carrying forward the confidence from that event, India is geared up to give it their all in the do-or-die tournament. Captain Savita Punia elaborated, "The team is motivated, particularly after winning the Asian Champions Trophy. Our preparations have been earnest and the team consists of players who have played the Olympic Qualifiers in the past and understand very well the level of performance needed to make the cut. This is a do-or-die outing for us and we are ready for the challenge."

Adding to Savita's views, Vice Captain Nikki Pradhan who belongs to Jharkhand said, "Every member of the team wants to participate in the Olympic Games. That is the ultimate dream and after arriving in Ranchi earlier this week, we have got some good training sessions in the ground. There is a lot of excitement not just among the team members but among the hockey fans in Jharkhand who I am sure will turn up in large numbers to show their support for us." The Indian Team will take on the United States in their opening match on January 13, followed by a match against New Zealand on January 14. After a day's rest, India will play Italy on January 16 while the Semi-Finals will be held on the 18th and the Final on January 19. The top 3 teams from the tournament will earn their ticket to the Paris Olympic Games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)