Rugby-Ireland prop Kilcoyne ruled out of Six Nations

Ireland prop Dave Kilcoyne will miss the Six Nations after his club Munster said he would be out for at least six months following shoulder surgery. Munster said Kilcoyne had the operation on Thursday. The 35-year-old has 56 caps and made four appearances as a replacement in last year's World Cup in France, as well as playing in Ireland's Grand Slam triumph.

