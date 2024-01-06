Left Menu

BRS leader K T Rama Rao slams Telangana govt over cancelled Hyderabad E-Prix 2024

Rama Rao, who played a key role in bringing the race to Hyderabad as IT and Industries Minister during the previous BRS regime, said events like the Hyderabad E-Prix enhance the brand image of the city and the country.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-01-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 12:10 IST
BRS leader K T Rama Rao slams Telangana govt over cancelled Hyderabad E-Prix 2024
K. T. Rama Rao Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Saturday slammed the Congress government in Telangana over Formula E cancelling the Hyderabad E-Prix slated to be held on February 10. Rama Rao, who played a key role in bringing the race to Hyderabad as IT and Industries Minister during the previous BRS regime, said events like the Hyderabad E-Prix enhance the brand image of the city and the country. ''This is truly a poor and regressive decision by the Congress government. Events like Hyderabad E-Prix enhance the brand image of our city and country across the world. We had put in a lot of effort and time to bring Formula E-Prix for the first time to India,'' Rama Rao said on social media platform X. The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS government had taken the initiative to use the Formula E Race as an occasion to also conduct a week-long electric vehicle (EV) Summit attracting enthusiasts, manufacturers and startups to showcase Hyderabad as an attractive investment destination, he noted.

''We had also launched the Telangana Mobility Valley to promote the state as the epicentre for sustainable mobility solutions,'' he said.

Formula E has announced the cancellation of the Hyderabad E-Prix, alleging a contract breach by the new Telangana government. The second Formula E race in India was scheduled to be held on February 10. ''The cancellation comes following a decision by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department (MAUD), under the control of the Government of Telangana, not to fulfil the Host City Agreement signed on October 30 2023,'' Formula E said in statement on Friday. The inaugural electric race in the country was held in February last year in Hyderabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
3
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024