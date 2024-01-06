Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip discomfort; NBA roundup: Knicks turn back Joel Embiid, 76ers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche take on streaking Panthers

Nathan MacKinnon was the No. 1 overall pick in 2013, is a seven-time All-Star and has won a Stanley Cup. He has done everything possible on the ice to help his team win, but he has never won a Hart Trophy as the league MVP. That might change this year.

NBA roundup: Knicks turn back Joel Embiid, 76ers

Jalen Brunson scored 29 points, Quentin Grimes added 19 and Isaiah Hartenstein had 17 as the New York Knicks crushed the host Philadelphia 76ers 128-92 on Friday. Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 30 points and 10 rebounds, his 15th straight game hitting at least 30 and 10. Embiid appeared to tweak his ankle in the opening minute and looked to be limping at times.

WTA roundup: Coco Gauff rolls on in Auckland

Top seed Coco Gauff continued her dominant run at the ASB Classic with a 6-1, 6-1 win over France's Varvara Gracheva in the semifinals Friday in Auckland, New Zealand. Gauff needed less than an hour to take care of Gracheva. Gauff has not lost a set in the tournament.

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield 'full go' with playoff spot on the line

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield received the green light to play in Sunday's must-win game against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield avoided serious injury after taking a late hit in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints, and head coach Todd Bowles said his quarterback will play Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.

Tyrrell Hatton fires 62 during second round of The Sentry

Tyrrell Hatton eagled his final hole in spectacular fashion to polish off an 11-under 62 and match the early clubhouse lead during the second round of The Sentry on Friday in Maui, Hawaii. Hatton tore through the Plantation Course at Kapalua with the low round of the tournament thus far. The Englishman is tied at 15-under 131 with Brendon Todd and South Korea's Sungjae Im with the second round still in progress.

NHL roundup: Connor Bedard hurt as Blackhawks fall to Devils

Michael McLeod scored the tiebreaking goal with 8:04 left Friday night for the host New Jersey Devils, who overcame a pair of one-goal deficits to beat the undermanned Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 in Newark, N.J. Jason Dickinson and Boris Katchouk scored for the Blackhawks, who completed a winless five-game road trip (0-4-1) and played the last 49-plus minutes without Connor Bedard after the star rookie was leveled in the open ice by Devils defenseman Brendan Smith.

Key pieces rejoin Bulls as Hornets wrap up road trip

Injured starters Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic might as well be labeled the cavalry for the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls have lost three of five without Vucevic (groin) entering Friday's visit from the Charlotte Hornets and have been treading water with LaVine sidelined with right foot inflammation since late November. Both former All-Stars were cleared to return on a minutes restriction on Friday just as the high mileage of life without them was setting in for Chicago's veterans.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence game-time decision at Tennessee

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is officially questionable to play Sunday at Tennessee with the AFC South division on the line for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Seeking a repeat of the division title, the Jaguars (9-7) expect Lawrence to be a game-time decision, head coach Doug Pederson said Friday.

NCAA-Washington to face Michigan for National Championship in clash of undefeated teams

Washington quarterback Michael Penix will lead a lethal Huskies passing attack against fellow undefeated team Michigan in the most anticipated National Championship game in recent memory on Monday in Texas. Penix has been college football's leading passer the last two seasons as the Heisman Trophy runner-up has transformed Washington (14-0) into an offensive juggernaut.

Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip discomfort

Rafael Nadal went to Australia planning to play in the upcoming Australian Open, but he cast some doubt about that Friday. Nadal lost to Australian Jordan Thompson on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International in a three-set marathon that lasted almost 3 1/2 hours. Afterward, the Spanish legend said he is "not 100 percent sure of anything" because of discomfort in his left hip that he experienced during the match.

