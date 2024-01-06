WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Newcastle breeze past Sunderland in Cup derby, Bournemouth hit back

Newcastle United made light work of north-east rivals Sunderland as Alexander Isak's double secured a 3-0 win and a place in the FA Cup fourth round at the Stadium of Light on Saturday. Second-tier Sunderland might have fancied their chances with Newcastle on a run of five defeats in their last six Premier League games but were no match for Eddie Howe's side.

Premier League Bournemouth found themselves 2-0 down at second-tier Queens Park Rangers but hit back to win 3-2 at Loftus Road while there were also wins for top-flight sides Brighton and Hove Albion and Sheffield United. Later on Saturday, Middlesbrough welcome Premier League high-flyers Aston Villa while Chelsea are at home to Preston North End. Arsenal host Liverpool on Sunday.

Sunderland's first clash with fierce rivals Newcastle since 2016 looked the pick of Saturday's ties, but failed to deliver any fireworks as Howe's side avoided a slip-up. "It feels great to win," Howe, whose side's season has stalled of late, told ITV. "I never worried about the draw I always thought it was a great draw -- as long as we won it.

"We handled the occasion well, were brave with the ball and were very composed. We didn't let the crowd take over and we handled everything really well in the first half." Sean Longstaff had already wasted two good opportunities as the visitors dominated by the time Dan Ballard turned Joelinton's cross into his own goal in the 35th minute.

Sweden striker Isak then capitalised on a sloppy defensive error by Pierre Ekwah immediately after the break to put Newcastle in charge. Sunderland did improve with Ekwah's deflected shot being well saved by Martin Dubravka, but Isak's late penalty after a foul on Anthony Gordon by Ballard sent the away fans crazy.

Sixth-tier Maidstone United, the lowest-ranked club left in the competition, beat third-tier Stevenage 1-0 to reach the fourth round for the first time -- Sam Corne scoring the only goal from the penalty spot. Two goals in quick succession by Sinclair Armstrong and Lyndon Dykes had Championship strugglers QPR in charge against in-form Bournemouth but the visitors found another gear in the second half with substitute Justin Kluivert firing the winner after Marcus Tavernier and Kieffer Moore had levelled it up.

Premier League bottom club Sheffield United were too good for fourth-tier Gillgham with William Osula and James McAtee both scoring twice in a 4-0 victory. Joao Pedro scored twice for Brighton as they won 4-2 at Stoke City.

Championship leaders Leicester City, FA Cup winners in 2021, won 3-2 at Millwall while Ipswich Town, who are also targeting a Premier League return, won 3-1 at fourth-tier Wimbledon. Coventry City thrashed Oxford United 6-2 to reach the fourth round for the first time in five years.

