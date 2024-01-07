Left Menu

Soccer-Golden Lion mauled 12-0 by Lille on 8,000-mile round trip

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2024 00:25 IST
Martinique side Golden Lion suffered a humbling 12-0 defeat by Lille in the French Cup on Saturday midway through an 8,000-mile round trip to play the match. Golden Lion, the champions of Martinique and one of several overseas teams from the French territories to enter the Cup, were drawn against Ligue 1 Lille in the round of 64 and their journey began on Wednesday with a direct flight to Paris.

Three days later, they were no match for Lille, however, as Jonathan David and Edon Zhegrova bagged hat-tricks in a crushing victory for the hosts ahead of Lion's long journey home.

