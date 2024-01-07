Soccer-Broja steps up as Chelsea outclass Preston 4-0 in FA Cup

Striker Armando Broja set Chelsea on their way to a 4-0 FA Cup third-round win over Championship side Preston North End on Saturday, answering coach Mauricio Pochettino's call for the Albania striker to seize his chance. Broja, whose starts this season have been limited by injury and the presence of Nicolas Jackson who is now with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations, scored Chelsea's opener in the 58th minute with a deft header from Malo Gusto's cross.

Broja grazed the top of the bar before Thiago Silva, just off the bench, powered in a header from a Cole Palmer corner in the 66th minute as the Blues turned on the gas after a dull first half. Raheem Sterling curled in a free kick and five minutes from time Enzo Fernandez turned the ball into an empty net to complete the rout, although he had to wait for a long VAR check before being able to celebrate.

The domestic cup competitions represent Chelsea's only realistic chance of silverware this season with the expensively assembled side lying 10th in the Premier League. They play Middlesbrough in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

