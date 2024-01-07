Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Knicks turn back Joel Embiid, 76ers

Jalen Brunson scored 29 points, Quentin Grimes added 19 and Isaiah Hartenstein had 17 as the New York Knicks crushed the host Philadelphia 76ers 128-92 on Friday. Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 30 points and 10 rebounds, his 15th straight game hitting at least 30 and 10. Embiid appeared to tweak his ankle in the opening minute and looked to be limping at times.

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield 'full go' with playoff spot on the line

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield received the green light to play in Sunday's must-win game against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield avoided serious injury after taking a late hit in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints, and head coach Todd Bowles said his quarterback will play Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.

WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka reaches final in Brisbane

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina each posted a straight-sets victory on Saturday to advance to the final of the Brisbane International and set up a rematch of the final in the 2023 Australian Open. Top-seeded Sabalenka notched 10 aces and broke fellow Belarusian Victoria Azarenka's serve on three occasions en route to extending her winning streak to 15 matches on Australian soil with a 6-2, 6-4 win.

NHL roundup: Connor Bedard hurt as Blackhawks fall to Devils

Michael McLeod scored the tiebreaking goal with 8:04 left Friday night for the host New Jersey Devils, who overcame a pair of one-goal deficits to beat the undermanned Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 in Newark, N.J. Jason Dickinson and Boris Katchouk scored for the Blackhawks, who completed a winless five-game road trip (0-4-1) and played the last 49-plus minutes without Connor Bedard after the star rookie was leveled in the open ice by Devils defenseman Brendan Smith.

Flyers continue to thrive short-handed, edge Flames

Travis Konecny scored the game-winner and Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist as the Philadelphia Flyers edged the visiting Calgary Flames 3-2 on Saturday afternoon. Sean Couturier had the other goal and Carter Hart made 22 saves as the Flyers, who halted a four-game skid, won for just the second time in eight games.

Report: Ravens DT Michael Pierce agrees to 2-year extension

Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $7.5 million, ESPN reported on Saturday. Pierce, 31, was slated to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Key pieces rejoin Bulls as Hornets wrap up road trip

Injured starters Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic might as well be labeled the cavalry for the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls have lost three of five without Vucevic (groin) entering Friday's visit from the Charlotte Hornets and have been treading water with LaVine sidelined with right foot inflammation since late November. Both former All-Stars were cleared to return on a minutes restriction on Friday just as the high mileage of life without them was setting in for Chicago's veterans.

Alpine skiing-Grenier secures second World Cup win in Slovenia

Canadian Valerie Grenier claimed her second World Cup victory in the women's giant slalom at Kranjska Gora on Saturday. The course in the Slovenian Alps has become a favourite of the 27-year-old, who achieved her first win in the same discipline almost exactly a year ago.

Report: Jaguars to activate WR Christian Kirk off IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars plan to activate wide receiver Christian Kirk off injured reserve prior to Sunday's game versus the host Tennessee Titans, NFL Network reported on Saturday. Kirk, who has been sidelined since undergoing core muscle surgery, remains questionable and is a game-time decision Sunday. He began his 21-day practice window on Wednesday.

Blackhawks put Connor Bedard (fractured jaw) on IR

The Chicago Blackhawks placed star rookie Connor Bedard and fellow forward Nick Foligno on injured reserve Saturday. Bedard sustained a fractured jaw Friday following a big hit from New Jersey defenseman Brendan Smith midway during the first period of the Devils' 4-2 victory over the Blackhawks.

