Left Menu

Rugby-Saracens' McCall won't blame Farrell if he decides to pursue 'new experience elsewhere'

Saracens director Mark McCall said he wants to keep Owen Farrell at the Premiership club but would not blame the England captain if he decides to have a "new experience elsewhere", amid reports of the fly half joining French side Racing 92 next season.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2024 09:22 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 09:22 IST
Rugby-Saracens' McCall won't blame Farrell if he decides to pursue 'new experience elsewhere'

Saracens director Mark McCall said he wants to keep Owen Farrell at the Premiership club but would not blame the England captain if he decides to have a "new experience elsewhere", amid reports of the fly half joining French side Racing 92 next season. Sources close to the deal confirmed to Reuters on Friday that negotiations have been taking place, but Racing said nothing had been agreed.

Farrell, who has 112 England caps, has been at Saracens since making his debut as a 17-year-old in 2008, but his current contract expires at the end of this season. A move to the current Top 14 leaders would mean the 32-year-old could not play for England under the Rugby Football Union's rules agreed with the Premiership clubs.

"I think having Owen Farrell in your team is what everybody would want," McCall said, adding: "It's just not fair on anyone to talk about something that is speculation." "Having stepped down from England, if he decided him and his family want a new experience elsewhere, who could blame him?" said McCall.

Farrell announced a break from international rugby in order to prioritise his mental health following the Rugby World Cup. "What I can say is Owen has given his life to our club... He's been an incredible player, leader and person at the club for so long," McCall told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"When things got tough in 2019, he was one of the ones who wasn't going anywhere, he showed what the club meant to him and showed his loyalty," he said, referring to when Saracens were relegated through a massive points deduction for Premiership's salary cap breaches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Dogecoin (DOGE)

3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Fin...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban in medical emergencies; Late M&A bonanza stokes healthcare dealmakers ahead of JPMorgan conference and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip discomfort; NBA roundup: Knicks turn back Joel Embiid, 76ers and more

Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip disco...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2024 trip to Iowa; Epstein invoked 5th Amendment right to silence 600 times - court filings nad more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024