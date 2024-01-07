Left Menu

United Cup: Swiatek-Hurkacz led Poland to battle Germany in title clash

The world's number one women's player Swiatek will lock horns with Germany's Kerber. Swiatek in the semis beat France's Caroline Garcia by 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 09:54 IST
Team Poland will take on Team Germany. (Photo- United Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The 18-team United Cup has narrowed down to just two as Poland, led by stars Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz will take on Germany, led by Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber in the title clash on Sunday. The world's number one women's player Swiatek will lock horns with Germany's Kerber. Swiatek in the semis beat France's Caroline Garcia by 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Kerber is a former world number one, making her return to the sport after an 18-month-long maternity layoff. She beat Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the semis by 6-4, 2-6, 6-7 (7-9). On her exciting match-up, Kerber said as quoted by ATP, "I think I have nothing to lose." She had lost her only meeting with the Pole at Indian Wells in 2022.

In her wins over Garcia, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Sara Sorribes Tormo and Zheng Qinwen, Swiatek has lost just one set all week. She is on a 15-match win streak. Germany's Zverev joked on Swiatek, "Iga is basically a cheat code at the United Cup a little bit, or has been so far. Hopefully, we can change that tomorrow."

There will be also a showdown between two top 10 men's talents in Zverev and Hurkacz, with the latter aiming for his first win over the German in their third match. They previously met in the 2021 ATP Finals, where the German won and was crowned champion. Zverev in the semifinals lost to Australia's Alex de Minaur by 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, while Hurkacz defeated France's Adrian Mannarino by 6-3. 7-5.

"Facing Hubi (Hubert) is obviously very different, two very big servers. I think probably a lot less running than I did with Alex today, a lot less long rallies. I am looking forward to the challenge," said Zverev. This week, both 26-year-olds are 3-1 in singles action. Zverev, the world number seven is competing in his first final of a team event with wins over Adrian Mannarino, Lorenzo Sonego and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Hurkacz has beat Mannarino, Thiago Seyboth Wild and Zhang Zhizhen.

"I am super proud," said Team Poland skipper Tomasz Wiktorowski following his team's final berth. The decider in this title clash will be a match between Swiatek and Hurcakz against Laura Siegemund and Maximilian Marterer.

Siegemund and Marterer will be teaming up for the first time this week. Keeping Germany's title hopes alive, Siegemund along with Zverev beat Australia's Storm Hunter and Matthew Ebden while Swiatek and Hurkacz teamed up to beat Brazil and Spain in league stage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

