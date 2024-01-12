Left Menu

NFL-Patriots hire Mayo to replace Belichick as head coach

Mayo played linebacker and appeared in 103 games and was a team captain for seven consecutive seasons (2009-15) winning a Super Bowl in 2014. Following his retirement Mayo worked in finance before returning to the Patriots in 2019 as linebackers coach.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 12-01-2024 23:30 IST
NFL-Patriots hire Mayo to replace Belichick as head coach

Less than a day after parting ways with Bill Belichick the New England Patriots on Friday hired 37-year-old Jerod Mayo as their head coach.

Belichick, one of the most successful coaches in NFL history, and team owner Robert Kraft announced on Thursday they had agreed the coach would leave after 24 seasons in which New England won six Super Bowls. Mayo, an assistant coach under Belichick, becomes the current youngest NFL head coach and the Patriots first Black head coach.

A life-long Patriot, Mayo spent his eight-year playing career under Belichick in New England, earning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2008 and making two Pro Bowls before retiring in 2016. Mayo played linebacker and appeared in 103 games and was a team captain for seven consecutive seasons (2009-15) winning a Super Bowl in 2014.

Following his retirement Mayo worked in finance before returning to the Patriots in 2019 as linebackers coach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

FEATURE-Fraudsters exploit Zimbabweans seeking UK health and care jobs

 Global
2
TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

TCS shares climb nearly 4 pc post Q3 earnings; mcap surges Rs 53,239 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US sets enrollment record for Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Oxford starts human testing of Nipah virus vaccine; US ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge; AbbVie expects Botox to maintain market share as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024