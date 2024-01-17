Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day four

1008 RAIN DELAYS START ON OUTER COURTS Organisers said the start of play on the outer courts, which was scheduled for 11 a.m., would be delayed until at least mid-day due to persistent rain around Melbourne Park.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 17-01-2024 07:44 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 07:44 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day four
  • Country:
  • Australia

Highlights of the fourth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday, all times local (GMT +11): 1308 ANDREEVA STUNS JABEUR

Russian 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva knocked out sixth seed Ons Jabeur to reach the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-0 6-2 win. Three-times Grand Slam finalist Jabeur, who opted to skip this month's warm-up events, was far off her best level throughout the match and committed 24 unforced errors.

READ MORE: Swiatek aces Kenin test, Alcaraz sees off veteran Gasquet

Home hopes aim to sparkle in Australian Open spotlight Australian Open order of play on Wednesday

Alcaraz hits his stride to sink gutsy Gasquet at Australian Open Swiatek suppresses Kenin challenge to reach second round

Raducanu pain free and serene as she enjoys winning Grand Slam return Zverev sees no reason to quit Players' Council pending abuse court case

Briton Draper leaves it all on court, and in the bin India's Nagal guaranteed big payday after stunning win in Melbourne

Primetime Rybakina fights her way past Pliskova into second round Tsitsipas hankers for Wimbledon quiet after 'party court' outing

Nadal senses growth opportunity in Saudi, Swiatek on the fence Osaka still keen to keep busy after early Australian Open exit

1148 WOZNIACKI, TIMOFEEVA GET PLAY UNDER WAY Former champion Caroline Wozniacki began her second round contest against Russian qualifier Maria Timofeeva as scheduled under the roof on John Cain Arena.

Big crowds made their way to Melbourne Park undeterred by the rain and grey skies. 1008 RAIN DELAYS START ON OUTER COURTS

Organisers said the start of play on the outer courts, which was scheduled for 11 a.m., would be delayed until at least mid-day due to persistent rain around Melbourne Park.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana' PET Collection and Recycling Initiative

Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bott...

 India
2
Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

 India
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

 Global
4
FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024