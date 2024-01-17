HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day four

Highlights of the fourth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday, all times local (GMT +11): 1356 SINNER CRUISES INTO THIRD ROUND

Italian fourth seed Jannik Sinner barely broke sweat as he struck 23 winners en route to a dominant 6-2 6-2 6-2 victory over Dutch qualifier Jesper De Jong. READ MORE:

1333 TIMOFEEVA DOWNS WOZNIACKI Russian qualifier Maria Timofeeva fought back from a set down to end the run of former world number one and 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki 1-6 6-4 6-1.

1320 'MATURE' 16-YEAR-OLD ANDREEVA DEFIES OWN EXPECTATIONS Russian 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva said she had surprised even herself after playing breathtaking tennis in a straight-sets demolition of Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.

"I'm really inspired by Ons. Before I started to play on the WTA Tour I always watched her matches. Now I had a chance to play her and in the first set I showed some amazing tennis. I didn't expect that from myself," Andreeva said. "I'm a bit more mature than I was before. Last year I was 15, this year I've changed a lot and I think you can see that on the court."

1308 ANDREEVA STUNS JABEUR Andreeva knocked out sixth seed Jabeur to reach the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-0 6-2 win.

Three-times Grand Slam finalist Jabeur, who opted to skip this month's warm-up events, was far off her best level throughout the match and committed 24 unforced errors. 1148 WOZNIACKI, TIMOFEEVA GET PLAY UNDER WAY

Former champion Caroline Wozniacki began her second round contest against Russian qualifier Maria Timofeeva as scheduled under the roof on John Cain Arena. Big crowds made their way to Melbourne Park undeterred by the rain and grey skies.

1008 RAIN DELAYS START ON OUTER COURTS Organisers said the start of play on the outer courts, which was scheduled for 11 a.m., would be delayed until at least mid-day due to persistent rain around Melbourne Park.

