Cricket-Cummins, Hazlewood bowl out West Indies for 188 in Adelaide

Australia captain Pat Cummins and fast bowling colleague Josh Hazlewood combined to bundle out West Indies for 188 in a little over two sessions on day one of the opening test in Adelaide on Wednesday.

Updated: 17-01-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 10:54 IST
Josh Hazlewood Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia captain Pat Cummins and fast bowling colleague Josh Hazlewood combined to bundle out West Indies for 188 in a little over two sessions on day one of the opening test in Adelaide on Wednesday. Number three batter Kirk McKenzie (50) and debutant Shamar Joseph (36) offered some resistance but West Indies batters looked lost against the quality fast bowling by world test and 50-overs champions Australia.

For the hosts, Cummins (4-41) led by example with the ball, while Hazlewood (4-44) was equally impressive. The second and final test is scheduled in Brisbane next week.

