Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Suns rally late, stun Kings; 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey returns from calf injury and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Knicks eye Jalen Brunson's return when they face Rockets

A slow start Saturday night and an inability to finish Monday afternoon. The past two games have proved Jalen Brunson is the missing piece for the New York Knicks.

NHL roundup: Oilers down Leafs, push winning streak to 11

Ryan McLeod scored the go-ahead goal with 3:05 remaining as the Edmonton Oilers extended their franchise-record winning streak to 11 games with a 4-2 victory over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night. Edmonton rallied from a 2-0 deficit, capping the comeback with three third-period goals.

Wilsons tennis racket maker Amer Sports aims to price $1 billion US IPO by end of month -sources

Wilsons tennis racket maker Amer Sport is planning to price its $1 billion U.S initial public offering (IPO) by the end of January, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter, in the first major new share sale in 2024. Amer Sports, owned by a Chinese-consortium led by Anta Sport that also includes Tencent, made its regulatory filings public earlier this month ahead of the deal launching.

Report: Mike Tomlin tells Steelers he'll coach in 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told his players Tuesday he plans to lead the team in 2024, NFL Network reported. At a team meeting the day after a 31-17 wild-card loss at the Buffalo Bills, Tomlin reportedly said the speculation about him stepping away after 17 seasons is unfounded.

Kings coach Mike Brown fined $50K for criticizing officials

The NBA fined Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown $50,000 on Tuesday for criticism of referees during and after the team's most recent game. Specifically, Brown entered the court of play while yelling at referee Intae Hwang, leading to the coach's ejection Sunday in a 143-142 overtime loss at the Milwaukee Bucks.

Blackhawks F Jason Dickinson signs 2-year extension

Chicago Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract extension on Tuesday that will span through the 2025-26 season. Dickinson, 28, already has scored a career-high 14 goals to go along with seven assists in 43 games this season. His previous career high in goals was nine, set in 2019-20 with the Dallas Stars and matched last season with the Blackhawks.

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey returns from calf injury

San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey was expected to be a full participant at Tuesday's practice, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed. McCaffrey, a 2023 consensus All-Pro selection, sat out the Week 18 finale against the Los Angeles Rams with a calf strain.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on 20-day layoff, 'antsy' for playoffs

Lamar Jackson ends a 20-day layoff and the Ravens open the playoffs in their divisional round matchup with the Houston Texans on Saturday in Baltimore. Baltimore and Jackson served a statement victory on New Year's Eve, whipping the Miami Dolphins, 56-19.

Top 25 roundup: Kansas State drops No. 9 Baylor in OT

Arthur Kaluma converted a four-point play in the final minute of overtime to help Kansas State knock off No. 9 Baylor 68-64 on Tuesday night in Manhattan, Kan. The Bears (14-3, 3-1 Big 12) held a 64-59 lead after RayJ Dennis' layup with 1:12 left in the extra frame, but the Wildcats closed the contest on a 9-0 run to improve to 5-0 in overtime games this season.

NBA roundup: Suns rally late, stun Kings

Kevin Durant hit two free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining as the Phoenix Suns concluded the game with a 32-8 surge and beat the visiting Sacramento Kings 119-117 on Tuesday night. Grayson Allen scored 29 points and matched the franchise record of nine 3-pointers for the second time this month for the Suns. Durant scored 27 points and Devin Booker had 16 points and 11 assists for Phoenix, which overcame a 22-point, fourth-quarter deficit to win its third straight game.

(With inputs from agencies.)