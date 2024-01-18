Soccer-DR Congo miss chances in 1-1 draw with neighbours Zambia

The Democratic Republic of Congo squandered a number of chances in a 1-1 draw with Zambia, who took the lead thanks to quick-thinking before being swiftly pegged back in their Africa Cup of Nations Group F clash at the Laurent Pokou Stadium on Wednesday. Kings Kangwa put Zambia ahead in the 23rd minute with an innovative effort but their neighbours equalised within four minutes through Yoane Wissa.

The Congolese dominated the encounter but squandered a myriad of chances, particularly late in the game. The two countries were the last to make their bow at the tournament in the Ivory Coast after favourites Morocco had beaten Tanzania 3-0 in the opening group game earlier at the same stadium. (Repoorting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)

