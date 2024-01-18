Augurs well for team going forward: India skipper Rohit on Rinku Singh's form

Following India's win over Afghanistan in the third T20I following two Super Overs, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma lauded middle-order batter Rinku Singh, saying that he is "coming off age" and knows his strengths well. Rohit's record-breaking fifth T20I century and half-centuries by Afghanistan top order batters Rahmanullah Gurbaz, skipper Ibrahim Zadran and Gulbadin Naib could not separate both sides as Men in Blue beat a spirited Afghan side in the second over at Bengaluru.

Following the match, talking about batting during the match and both Super Overs, a total of three times, Rohit said, "I do not remember when was the last time this happened. I think I batted 3 times in one of the IPL games." On Rinku Singh and his partnership of 190 runs with him, Rohit said, "Creating the partnership was important and we (Rinku and I) kept talking to each other to not lose that intent in big games and it was a good game for us to be in, the pressure was there and was important to bat long and deep and not compromise on the intent we want to show. The last couple of series that he played, he showed what he can do with the bat. Very calm and knows his strength pretty well. He is coming of age and doing what is expected of him and he has done well for India. It augurs well for the team moving forward, wanted someone like that at the backend and we know what he has done in the IPL and he has carried that to the Indian colours as well."

Across 15 games and 11 innings in T20Is for India, Rinku has scored 356 runs at an average of 89.00 and a strike rate of over 176 with two half-centuries. He has been making a name for himself as a finisher for Men in Blue. Coming to the match, India opted to bat first and was reduced to 22/4. Following this, Rohit (121* in 69 balls with 11 fours and eight sixes) and Rinku (69* in 39 balls, with two fours and six sixes) took India to 212/4 in 20 overs.

Fareed Ahmed (3/20) was the best bowler for Afghanistan. In the run chase, Gurbaz (50 in 32 balls with three fours and four sixes) and Zadran (50 in 41 balls, with four boundaries and a six) gave Afghanistan a fine start with a 93-run opening stand.

Then, Naib (55* in 23 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) joined forces with Mohammed Nabi (34 in 16 balls, with two fours and three sixes) to help Afghanistan tie the match. Washington Sundar (3/18) was India's top bowler.

The first Super Over ended in a tie, with both sides scoring 16 runs each. A notable moment in the game saw Rohit walking away retired hurt and having Rinku walk on the crease to be with Yashasvi Jaiswal at the final ball, needing two runs. Only one run could be made. In the second super over, Rohit hit a four and six but India lost both their wickets with a ball to go, giving Afghanistan 12 runs to make. But Ravi Bishnoi delivering this Super Over got Nabi and Gurbaz within the first three balls, with just one run on the board.

India won the match and series 3-0. Rohit walked away with the 'Player of the Match' award while Shivam Dube (124 runs with two fifties and two wickets) got the Player of the Series' honour. (ANI)

