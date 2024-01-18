HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday, all times local (GMT +11): 1529 SWIATEK RALLIES TO BEAT COLLINS

World number one Iga Swiatek fought back from a 4-1 deficit in the deciding set of her second-round match against American Danielle Collins to win 6-4 3-6 6-4. Collins, who knocked out the four-times Grand Slam champion in the Melbourne semi-finals two years ago, had an error-strewn third set, making 13 unforced errors.

1518 PLAY TO RESUME ON ALL COURTS Play is set to resume on all courts after a short rain delay.

1425 NO PLAY ON OUTER COURTS BEFORE 1515 Organisers said there will be no play on the outside courts before 3:15 p.m. due to rain.

1353 PLAY CALLED OFF ON OUTSIDE COURTS Play has been called off again on all outside courts due to rain. Second-round matches continue on the main showcourts, where the roofs remain closed.

1305 PLAY TO RESUME ON ALL COURTS Play is set to resume on all courts after a short rain delay.

1250 PLAY CALLED OFF ON OUTSIDE COURTS Play has been called off on all outside courts due to rain, while the roof has been closed on the main showcourts.

1115 - PLAY UNDERWAY ON COOL DAY AT MELBOURNE PARK Play got underway as scheduled on the outer courts at Melbourne Park, where there were blustery conditions with the temperature a cool 19 degrees Celsius (66 degrees Fahrenheit).

