Darts-Littler, teen darts sensation, rallies on World Series debut in Bahrain

The 16-year-old, who shot to fame by reaching the final of the World Darts Championship, was named alongside world champion Luke Humphries in the Bahrain Darts Masters field by the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) earlier this month. In his first match since losing the "Battle of the Lukes", Littler came from 2-0 down to beat Man Lok Leung 6-3 and move into the next round.

Luke Littler made his World Series of Darts debut on Thursday at the Bahrain Masters with a come-from-behind victory over Hong Kong's Man Lok Leung. The 16-year-old, who shot to fame by reaching the final of the World Darts Championship, was named alongside world champion Luke Humphries in the Bahrain Darts Masters field by the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) earlier this month.

In his first match since losing the "Battle of the Lukes", Littler came from 2-0 down to beat Man Lok Leung 6-3 and move into the next round. He will face Nathan Aspinall in Friday's quarter-finals while Humphries, who crushed Bahrain's Abdulla Saeed 6-0, will face Gerwyn Price next.

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

