"In world T20 cricket there's no bigger tournament like the IPL": Tom Moody

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody on Friday praised the Indian Premier League (IPL) and said that there's no bigger tournament like it.

ANI | Updated: 19-01-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 17:34 IST
Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody. (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody on Friday praised the Indian Premier League (IPL) and said that there's no bigger tournament. While speaking exclusively to ANI, Moody said that it is the balance between the overseas and domestic players that makes the league more unique and special.

He added that India boasts a huge amount of talent during the 20-over tournament. "In world T20 cricket there's no bigger tournament like the IPL. It is the balance between the overseas players versus the domestic players is very different. Obviously, India boasts a huge amount of talent and depth of talent which make the league very different and unique," Moody told ANI.

When asked about which Indian player would turn into a big player, he couldn't pick one since "India got great talented players". "You can count many many individuals which stand above any others, as I said India got great talented players," he added.

The 58-year-old is currently serving as the 'Director of Cricket' in the International League T20 (ILT20) with Desert Vipers. Apart from Vipers, Moody is also associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Desert Vipers squad: Colin Munro (C), Alex Hales, Ali Naseer, Adam Hose, Azam Khan, Bas de Leede, Dinesh Chandimal, Gus Atkinson, Matheesha Pathirana, Rohan Mustafa, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran and Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Amir, Michael Jones, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Luke Wood. (ANI)

