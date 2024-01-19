Left Menu

Soccer-Tanzania coach suspended at Cup of Nations for insulting opponents

Tanzania coach Adel Amrouche has been suspended at the Africa Cup of Nations finals for making insulting remarks about Morocco, who beat the east African side 3-0 in their opening game at the tournament on Wednesday. The Tanzania Football Federation said the Confederation of African Football (CAF) disciplinary committee had suspended Amrouche for eight matches following a complaint submitted by Morocco.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 23:58 IST
Soccer-Tanzania coach suspended at Cup of Nations for insulting opponents

Tanzania coach Adel Amrouche has been suspended at the Africa Cup of Nations finals for making insulting remarks about Morocco, who beat the east African side 3-0 in their opening game at the tournament on Wednesday.

The Tanzania Football Federation said the Confederation of African Football (CAF) disciplinary committee had suspended Amrouche for eight matches following a complaint submitted by Morocco. CAF have yet to make an announcement. "In another step, the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has suspended coach Amrouche. As a result of that decision, Hemed Morocco has been appointed acting coach and he will be assisted by Juma Mgunda," TFF spokesman Clifford Mario Ndimbo said.

Amrouche had said that Morocco held too much sway in the corridors of power in African football and were influencing the appointment of referees. "The Morocco federation is a proven power in the world of African football. Morocco manages African football. They also choose their referees and we remain simple spectators," Amrouche said in an interview on Algerian television ahead of Wednesday's match.

Amrouche, born in Algeria but a Belgian citizen, said Morocco had "a strike force" within the African confederation doing their bidding. "For example, during the match between us and Morocco in the World Cup qualifiers in November we asked to play at two p.m.," he said.

It was Tanzania’s home game and they wanted to use the daytime heat in Dar es Salaam to their advantage against the Moroccan players, most of whom are based at clubs in Europe. "But CAF scheduled the match for the evening," Amrouche added.

In the same interview, Amrouche criticised his own federation for changing their pre-tournament preparation camp. "I had scheduled a preparation camp in Algeria. I even scheduled friendly matches against Mauritania, Cape Verde and Anderlecht.

"But there was influence placed on officials to relocate our place of preparation. So we were forced to prepare in Cairo," he said. Neighbours Algeria and Morocco have a frosty relationship, with the border between the two countries closed.

Their political rivalry has spilled over into the ranks of African football where last year the two were bidding against each other for the hosting of the next Cup of Nations tournament. Morocco won the right to host in 2025 with Algeria withdrawing on the eve of the vote in what observers said was a face-saving exercise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India
4
ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for India’s Construction Sector

ABB Robotics and Simpliforge Creations Advance 3D Printing Capabilities for ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024