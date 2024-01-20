Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Sarrazin claims Kitzbuhel double

While Friday's margin of victory over Italy's Florian Schieder was a slender 0.05 second, this time Sarrazin enjoyed a 0.91 second advantage with Paris more than a second slower. The 29-year-old Sarrazin is now second in the overall World Cup standings behind Odermatt.

France's Cyprien Sarrazin proved as good as his word as he claimed a sensational double downhill victory at the iconic Hahnenkamm World Cup meeting on Saturday. After becoming the first Frenchman to win the downhill in the Austrian resort since Luc Alphand in 1997 on Friday, he said had discovered the secret of the daunting piste.

He backed that up on Saturday by racing to his second win, this time edging out Swiss Marco Odermatt with Italian Dominik Paris finishing third. While Friday's margin of victory over Italy's Florian Schieder was a slender 0.05 second, this time Sarrazin enjoyed a 0.91 second advantage with Paris more than a second slower.

