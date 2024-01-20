Left Menu

PKL: Dabang Delhi KC return to winning ways with 39-33 triumph over U Mumba

Ashu Malik played a captain's role for Dabang Delhi KC again as he bagged an impressive 17 raid points, while Guman Singh was U Mumba's key performer with 13 raid points.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 21:47 IST
PKL: Dabang Delhi KC return to winning ways with 39-33 triumph over U Mumba
Dabang Delhi and U Mumba in action. (Photo- PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dabang Delhi KC returned to winning ways as they earned a 39-33 win over U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 match at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Saturday. Ashu Malik played a captain's role for Dabang Delhi KC again as he bagged an impressive 17 raid points, while Guman Singh was U Mumba's key performer with 13 raid points, as per a press release from PKL.

It was a topsy-turvy contest to begin as both sides traded the lead frequently. U Mumba inched ahead to lead 9-5, but then Dabang Delhi KC struck back through some resolute defending. Vishal Bhardwaj came off the bench to execute 2 'SUPER TACKLES' and Dabang Delhi KC was back in business. However, it was U Mumba who grabbed an 'ALL OUT' in the dying stages of the half to take a slender lead. But Dabang Delhi KC found a way back into the game via a multi-point raid from Ashu that saw both sides go into the break tied at 16-16. Dabang Delhi KC upped the ante in the 2nd half as Ashu grabbed 3 quick points before Pranay Rane stepped into the lobbies for an 'ALL OUT' and the team from Delhi took the lead. They led 22-17 with 3 minutes played in the 2nd half. Dabang Delhi KC calmly extended their lead and it looked like they were running away with the game until Guman produced a marvellous 'SUPER RAID'. He escaped the clutches of four defenders to give his side a fighting chance at 28-25. That raid also brought up his 6th Super 10 of the season.

With 10 minutes left, Dabang Delhi KC were down to 3 men and U Mumba sniffed a comeback. They made an inspired substitution as Heidarali Ekrami came off the bench to pick up a couple of crucial points to reduce the deficit to just 3 points at 33-36, but an excellent 'SUPER TACKLE' from Manjeet in the final minute saw Dabang Delhi KC snap up a thrilling victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024