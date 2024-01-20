PKL: Dabang Delhi KC return to winning ways with 39-33 triumph over U Mumba

Dabang Delhi KC returned to winning ways as they earned a 39-33 win over U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 match at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Saturday. Ashu Malik played a captain's role for Dabang Delhi KC again as he bagged an impressive 17 raid points, while Guman Singh was U Mumba's key performer with 13 raid points, as per a press release from PKL.

It was a topsy-turvy contest to begin as both sides traded the lead frequently. U Mumba inched ahead to lead 9-5, but then Dabang Delhi KC struck back through some resolute defending. Vishal Bhardwaj came off the bench to execute 2 'SUPER TACKLES' and Dabang Delhi KC was back in business. However, it was U Mumba who grabbed an 'ALL OUT' in the dying stages of the half to take a slender lead. But Dabang Delhi KC found a way back into the game via a multi-point raid from Ashu that saw both sides go into the break tied at 16-16. Dabang Delhi KC upped the ante in the 2nd half as Ashu grabbed 3 quick points before Pranay Rane stepped into the lobbies for an 'ALL OUT' and the team from Delhi took the lead. They led 22-17 with 3 minutes played in the 2nd half. Dabang Delhi KC calmly extended their lead and it looked like they were running away with the game until Guman produced a marvellous 'SUPER RAID'. He escaped the clutches of four defenders to give his side a fighting chance at 28-25. That raid also brought up his 6th Super 10 of the season.

With 10 minutes left, Dabang Delhi KC were down to 3 men and U Mumba sniffed a comeback. They made an inspired substitution as Heidarali Ekrami came off the bench to pick up a couple of crucial points to reduce the deficit to just 3 points at 33-36, but an excellent 'SUPER TACKLE' from Manjeet in the final minute saw Dabang Delhi KC snap up a thrilling victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)