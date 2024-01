BRIEF-Manchester United PLC Appoints Omar Berrada As New CEO

Manchester United Plc: * APPOINTS OMAR BERRADA AS NEW CEO

* OMAR BERRADA AS ITS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. * OMAR'S START DATE WILL BE CONFIRMED IN DUE COURSE; IN MEANTIME, PATRICK STEWART WILL CONTINUE AS INTERIM CEO. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

