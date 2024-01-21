Left Menu

Producer Boney Kapoor confirms Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Maidaan' to release on Eid

Ajay Devgan Image Credit: Flickr
Producer Boney Kapoor on Sunday said period sports drama ''Maidaan'', starring Ajay Devgn, will hit the screens on Eid.

The film will now face off against ''Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'', an action thriller starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, at the box office.

''Maidaan'', directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of ''Badhaai Ho'' fame, has been delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its last release date was February 17, 2023.

Kapoor confirmed the change in the film's release date in a text message to PTI when he was asked whether the reports claiming that ''Maidaan'' will now arrive in cinemas on the occasion of Eid on April 10 were true.

''Maidaan'', based on the golden years of Indian football, tackles the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim (played by Devgn), who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

Also featuring Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh, the upcoming sports drama is presented by Zee Studios.

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

