Alpine skiing-American Shiffrin extends victory record with 95th career win

American Mikaela Shiffrin raced to a record-extending 95th career victory when won the World Cup women's slalom in Jasna, Slovakia on Sunday after building a big lead on her opening run. The Slovakian and Shiffrin have dominated women's slalom for years, combining for 14 wins in the past 15 races.

American Mikaela Shiffrin raced to a record-extending 95th career victory when won the World Cup women's slalom in Jasna, Slovakia on Sunday after building a big lead on her opening run. Shiffrin's 150th World Cup podium moved her five shy of the record held by Ingemar Stenmark, while her 82nd World Cup slalom podium broke her tie with the Swede for most in a discipline.

The 28-year-old Shiffrin won with a combined time of one minute 48.21 seconds to beat 19-year-old Croatian Zrinka Ljutic by 0.14. Anna Swenn Larsson took third. Shiffrin's latest victory - the American having broken Stenmark's all-time record when she reached 87 - came a day after her main rival Petra Vlhova sustained a season-ending injury.

"I have been thinking about (Vlhova) a lot the last 24 hours," Shiffrin said. "Honestly, this is just an enormous blow for the sport. It sucks. "For me personally, over these years, I've grown to love the battles with her, and I think today she would be just so strong, so I really miss watching her ski today and having that battle."

Vlhova tore ligaments in her right knee when she crashed during Saturday's giant slalom. The Slovakian and Shiffrin have dominated women's slalom for years, combining for 14 wins in the past 15 races. Shiffrin is on pace to claim her eighth World Cup season title in slalom.

