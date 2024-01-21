Col CK Nayudu Trophy 2024: Bihar Cricket Association announces squad for match against Uttarakhand

The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) has announced the squad for their upcoming match against Uttarakhand in the ongoing Col CK Nayudu Trophy 2024, which gets underway on Sunday. Bihar is clubbed in Elite Group B with Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Mumbai and Bengal. The squad for the CK Nayudu U-23 match was approved by the Bihar Cricket Association.

"Announcement of the team for the CK Nayudu U-23 match to be held against Uttarakhand in Dehradun from 21 January 2024, issued by Bihar Cricket Association on the instructions of the selection committee," Bihar Cricket Association said in a statement. 12-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently made his Ranji debut against Mumbai earlier this month, has also been picked for the CK Nayudu U-23 match against Uttarakhand.

The Bihar team recently lost the match against Delhi by 8 wickets and will now look to turn the tide in their favour against Uttarakhand. The match will be played in Dehradun at Maharana Pratap College ground and will begin on Sunday. Bihar squad: Ankit Raj (C), Ayush Loharika (WK), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Prateek Vats, Ayush Anand, Akash Raj, Suraj Kashyap, Mayank Kumar, Aditya Anand, Anuj Raj, Vashudev Pd. Singh, Md. Shahid, Chandan Yadav, Shashank Upadhaya, Md Alalm, Sahil Anand, Sidhhrath Gautam, Gagan Kumar, Ashutosh Kumar, Abhishek Ojha and Anand Prakash. (ANI)

