Mumbai City FC beat Chennaiyin FC 1-0 to storm into last four of Super Cup

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-01-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 22:35 IST
Mumbai City FC rode on Hmingthanmawia's first-half strike to defeat Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in a Group C match and make it to the semi-finals of the Super Cup football tournament here on Sunday.

Hmingthanmawia struck the all-important goal in the 24th minute.

The highlight of the match was Mumbai City goalkeeper Phurba Tempa Lachenpa's performance as he made numerous saves to secure the win for his side.

Mumbai City thus finished at the top of their group with nine points after winning all their three games. Chennaiyin FC settled for the second spot with four points from one win, one draw and one loss.

Petr Kratky's Mumbai City will either face Odisha FC or FC Goa in their last four clash on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

